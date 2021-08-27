Reviewing Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Hillman Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $14.53 billion 2.17 $1.23 billion $9.04 21.38 Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker and Hillman Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 4 7 0 2.64 Hillman Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus target price of $216.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.09%. Hillman Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.90%. Given Hillman Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Stanley Black & Decker.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 10.80% 20.65% 8.46% Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Hillman Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security. The Tools and Storage segment comprises of the power tools and equipment, and hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment comprises of engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The Security segment includes the convergent security solutions and mechanical access solutions businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

