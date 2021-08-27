$479.75 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce sales of $479.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.00 million and the highest is $481.50 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

OII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

