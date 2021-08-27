Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $924.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post $924.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $826.48 million. Cabot posted sales of $659.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 248,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

