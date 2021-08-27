Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.80.

CPG stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after buying an additional 11,568,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after buying an additional 226,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 3,107,100 shares during the period. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.