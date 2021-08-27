OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OFS Credit stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

