BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMTX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BM Technologies news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 86.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

