Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

PFM stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

