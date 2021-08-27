Short Interest in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Increases By 400.0%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTRA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. OTR Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of OTR Acquisition by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 303,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

