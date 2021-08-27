Mizuho Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $88.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ameren by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Ameren by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ameren by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 458,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

