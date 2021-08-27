Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.26.
Shares of MDT stock opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.78. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
