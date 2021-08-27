Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.26.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.78. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

