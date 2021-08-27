Oppenheimer Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $140.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Argus cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.22.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $114.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.54.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,445.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

