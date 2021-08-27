Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.78. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

