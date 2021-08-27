MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $410.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.88.

MDB stock opened at $388.76 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total transaction of $529,372.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,211,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,376 shares of company stock worth $79,883,169. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

