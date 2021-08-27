Critical Survey: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. Compass (NYSE:COMP)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get RumbleON alerts:

20.3% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RumbleON and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $416.43 million 0.28 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -3.65 Compass $3.72 billion 1.66 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

RumbleON has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RumbleON and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

RumbleON presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.86%. Compass has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 49.46%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -2.57% -84.44% -11.53% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compass beats RumbleON on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.