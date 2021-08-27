Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

COVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.