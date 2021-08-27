Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Financial Analysis

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00 SilverBow Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 1.57%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.87%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63% SilverBow Resources 4.25% 47.32% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and SilverBow Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.01 $121.82 million $0.47 21.02 SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.22 -$309.38 million $20.30 0.87

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats SilverBow Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.