Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,312.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $23.53 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51.

TEZNY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

