iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT Lowered to $13.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.52% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 5,410,758 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $13,421,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $12,828,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $10,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

