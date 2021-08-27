Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to Buy

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:TPC opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

