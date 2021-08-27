DA Davidson Lowers iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $15.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 144.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMBI. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.85. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.