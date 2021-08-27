Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the July 29th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

