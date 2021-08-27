Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BURL. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.95.
BURL opened at $318.01 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Article: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.