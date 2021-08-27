Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BURL. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.95.

BURL opened at $318.01 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

