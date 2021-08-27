Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCEI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,899,000. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

