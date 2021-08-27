Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $179.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.70.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS opened at $175.58 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.