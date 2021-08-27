Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $151.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

