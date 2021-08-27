Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.08.

OAS opened at $85.60 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $12,549,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

