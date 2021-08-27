QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $88.32 and last traded at $87.16, with a volume of 3341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QADA. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.06 and a beta of 1.31.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

