Cowen Cuts American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $25.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.39.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -4.40. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,779. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

