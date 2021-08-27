Zacks Investment Research Lowers Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SENS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.30.

Senseonics stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,628.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $187,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 815,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,783. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 1,168,266 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 119.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

