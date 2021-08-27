Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BZLFY. Bank of America cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,370.50.

BZLFY opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.77.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

