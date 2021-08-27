Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.73. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

FUL opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

