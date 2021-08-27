Head to Head Analysis: IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) vs. Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get IDW Media alerts:

0.8% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for IDW Media and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59% Mobiquity Technologies -221.82% -2,321.54% -137.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and Mobiquity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 0.91 -$13.80 million N/A N/A Mobiquity Technologies $6.18 million 3.54 -$15.03 million N/A N/A

IDW Media has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Summary

IDW Media beats Mobiquity Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.