Financial Review: Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) versus Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Colony Bankcorp and Bank of South Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Bank of South Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 2.83 $11.81 million $1.28 14.11 Bank of South Carolina $20.65 million 5.72 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 17.74% 12.25% 1.00% Bank of South Carolina 31.87% 12.75% 1.26%

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment comprises sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses in the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking. The company was founded on February 15, 1995 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

