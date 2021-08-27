Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $15.05

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $15.70. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 13,734 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

