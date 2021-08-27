Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Gap Up to $19.13

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $19.84. Kite Realty Group Trust shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 14,940 shares traded.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

