Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.97. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 4,155 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

