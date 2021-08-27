FBN Securities Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,574 shares of company stock worth $6,877,368. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after purchasing an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Tenable by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after acquiring an additional 256,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.