Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.62

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.91. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 112,433 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.