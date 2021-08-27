Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.62

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.91. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 112,433 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
