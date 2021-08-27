SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get SEMrush alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.

SEMrush stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,171 shares of company stock worth $2,274,286 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.