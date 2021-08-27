RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RxSight presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

