RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

