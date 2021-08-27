RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.
Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
