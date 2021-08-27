Zacks Investment Research Lowers Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getinge AB develops, manufactures and sells products and services for operating rooms, intensive-care units, hospital wards, sterilization departments, elderly care for life science companies and institutions. The company’s operating segments consists of Medical Systems, Extended Care and Infection Control. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, the United States and Australia. Getinge AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a reduce rating to a buy rating and set a $41.32 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $782.47 million during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

