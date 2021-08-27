NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:NDRBF opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

