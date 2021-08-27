Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a growth of 367.6% from the July 29th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTN. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Motion Acquisition by 18.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 80,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Motion Acquisition by 17.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 53,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $993,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in Motion Acquisition by 13.8% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 569,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $10,621,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motion Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Motion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

