MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, an increase of 240.8% from the July 29th total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other MediaCo news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 158,101 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $793,667.02. Also, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $30,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,081 shares of company stock valued at $866,685.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MediaCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14. MediaCo has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

