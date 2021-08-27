China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Update

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the July 29th total of 169,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 491,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Xiangtai Food has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

