Critical Review: Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) vs. Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO)

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dais and Galileo Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Galileo Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Dais.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dais and Galileo Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $910,000.00 0.03 -$4.05 million N/A N/A Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Galileo Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dais.

Volatility and Risk

Dais has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dais and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais N/A N/A N/A Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Summary

Galileo Acquisition beats Dais on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dais Company Profile

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or waste water. In addition, it develops PolyCool, a cooling tower system; licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

