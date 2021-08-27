$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Prologis posted sales of $980.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NYSE PLD opened at $130.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

