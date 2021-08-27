Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $34.44 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

