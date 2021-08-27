Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 3.32.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

